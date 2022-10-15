HEART

After the debut victory last Saturday against Npsg La Spezia, the Alto Canavese in the second day of men’s B group A is engaged tomorrow, Saturday 15, at 21 in Turin against Parella, a very difficult formation.

The cuorgnatesi want to bring home the whole stakes, thus also hitting the first away victory in the league already on the second day of the first leg, but Carlo Pasteris and his teammates will have to prove that they have improved in batting and blocking, aspects that do not always have worked perfectly a week ago with the Npsg. The two teams have already faced each other on more than one occasion in the pre-season phase and know each other very well, this aspect must however be considered in the right measure, because this time there are three points at stake and the concentration must be maximum in every fundamentally, you will want to avoid losing points on the way. Last year the Alto Canavese struck a positive streak of eight consecutive victories and at the end of the season they were playoffs, this year, with the championship more technically difficult, you will have to try at least to repeat the trend shown last season, especially in start for morale and the demonstration of strength towards the opponents. Moving on to the analysis of the shift, tomorrow we start at 17 with the challenge between Zephyr La Spezia and Sant’Anna, a formation from San Mauro Torinese, then at 18 it is the turn of Npsg La Spezia-Colombo Genova, Cus Genova-Acqui Terme and Ongina Piacenza-Albisola. Finally at 9 pm, it closes, as well as with Parella Torino-Alto Canavese, also with: Alba-Novi Ligure and Chieri-Ciriè. This is the ranking after the first day: Parella Torino, Alto Canavese, Sant’Anna, Ciriè and Acqui Terme 3 points; Alba, Novi Ligure 2; Chieri, Colombo Genoa 1; Ongina Pc, Zephyr La Spezia, Cus Ge, Npsg La Spezia, Albisola 0. –