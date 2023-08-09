Ukraine, latest news. Use: Biden approves Ukrainian pilot training on F-16. Russia: gas and oil revenues drop by 41.4% in the first half

Russian air defense systems have shot down two drones heading towards Moscow. This was announced by Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and the Ministry of Defense. “Two drones attempted to fly over the city,” the mayor wrote on Telegram. The US confirms the sending of a new tranche of military aid to Ukraine

Ukraine: car traffic restored on the Crimean bridge

Car traffic on the Crimean bridge has been restored: the company that manages the bridge announced on Telegram. Traffic had been temporarily blocked after an air raid alarm that went off in the morning. Furthermore, explosions were heard this morning in the Dzhankoy district, in the annexed Crimea: reports Rbc-Ukraine, which cites local Telegram channels.

Belarus: Michel, EU condemns brutal oppression of Lukashenko

The European Union “condemns the continued and brutal oppression of Lukashenko and supports the democratic forces in Belarus”. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, wrote on Twitter, recalling that today marks “the anniversary of the falsified and illegitimate presidential elections in Belarus in 2020, followed by a draconian repression against human rights defenders and Belarusians in favor of freedom” .

The Pope, while fighting is going on in Ukraine, young people are asking for peace

In his general audience, the Pope recalled the days of World Youth Day in Lisbon and underlined the young people’s desire for peace. “While in the Ukraine and in other parts of the world there is fighting, and while war is being planned in certain hidden rooms – this is bad – Youth Day has shown everyone that another world is possible: a world of brothers and sisters, where the flags of all peoples wave together, side by side, without hatred, without fear, without closures, without weapons! The message of the young people was clear: will the ‘big ones of the earth’ listen to it?, I wonder”. For the Pope, everyone should pay attention to “this youthful enthusiasm that wants peace”. “We hope that the whole world will listen to this GNG and look to this beauty moving forward”, concluded the Pope.