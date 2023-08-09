Gabby Williams injured ankle with Seattle Storm in WNBA

Hard blow for Gabby Williams. The French international (21 caps) injured her ankle on Tuesday night with the Seattle Storm in the WNBA. Holder against the Connecticut Sun, Williams (1.80 m, 26 years old) left the floor at the end of the second quarter, after falling on the foot of the American Alysha Thomas.

Too seriously affected to regain his place, Gabby Williams finished the match with 7 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists in 16 minutes of play. Already led before Williams’ exit, Seattle finally lost against Connecticut (81-69 ). The length of the player’s absence is not yet known, but she could miss several matches.

