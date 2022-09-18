Ukrainian President Zelensky said the exhumation works in Izyumthey brought out new evidence of the torture inflicted on the buried people. According to Kiev, Russian soldiers attempted to advance but were pushed back by Ukrainian forces in Kherson Oblast. Bridget Brink, who was appointed US ambassador to Ukraine last April, said that in recent months she has seen horrendous crimes and that those responsible for her will pay.
Archbishop Kiev, mass burials in Izyum, more than 400 tortured
“Unfortunately, in those of our territories that have recently been liberated by the occupier, particularly in the region of Kharkiv, terrible scenes of torture and abuse of the civilian population are discovered. We all know the cities of Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpin, Hostomel near Kyiv. But what is seen in Izyum and other cities in the Kharkiv region can be dozens of times worse. Near the city of Izyum they found a huge cemetery, mass burial in which more than 400 innocently tortured and killed people have already been identified ”. The archbishop of Kiev denounced this in the daily video message. “Yesterday – he says Shevchuk– we were all shocked by the video of Balaklia where in the torture chamber on a dark green wall was found – scratched by a prisoner – the prayer “Our Father”. One can only imagine what the prayer of the prisoners was like in the Russian torture centers located in the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv ”.
Zelensky, Russians will answer for what has been done like the Nazis
“Exhumation work continued today in Izium, in the region of Kharkiv, in the place where a mass burial was found. Examinations of the bodies are underway. New evidence was found of torture inflicted on the buried people. In the liberated areas of the Kharkiv region – in various cities and towns – more than ten torture chambers have already been found. When the occupants fled, they also abandoned the torture devices. A torture room and electric torture tools were also found in the regular Kozacha Lopan railway station. It’s just a train station! Torture was a widespread practice in the occupied territories. This is what the Nazis did. This is what the Russians do. And they will respond equally, both on the battlefield and in courtrooms. We will identify all those who tortured, who humiliated, who brought this atrocity from Russia here, to our Ukrainian land ”. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video broadcast on its Telegram channel.
US Embassy in Kiev: Seeing horrendous crimes, perpetrators will pay
Bridget Brink, nominated American ambassador in Ukraine last April, he began his diplomatic career in Belgrade during the war in Kosovo. “I closed that embassy … and I reopened this one.” American personnel had been evacuated from Kiev a few days before the Russian invasion in February but the flag returned to flying over the headquarters in May. “I have personally seen many mass graves, crimes and war atrocities in just four months,” he says Brink al Corriere while in Izyum, in the North-East, a new mass grave is discovered. “It’s not something I would have ever imagined seeing again on European soil in my life or that we should ever see. I am concerned about what we will discover when the Ukrainians continue to push Russia back from the occupied territories. In Mariupol, some estimates say that 100,000 people have died. It is tremendous and on a scale probably larger than what people imagine ”.