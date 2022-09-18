8:45

Archbishop Kiev, mass burials in Izyum, more than 400 tortured





“Unfortunately, in those of our territories that have recently been liberated by the occupier, particularly in the region of Kharkiv, terrible scenes of torture and abuse of the civilian population are discovered. We all know the cities of Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpin, Hostomel near Kyiv. But what is seen in Izyum and other cities in the Kharkiv region can be dozens of times worse. Near the city of Izyum they found a huge cemetery, mass burial in which more than 400 innocently tortured and killed people have already been identified ”. The archbishop of Kiev denounced this in the daily video message. “Yesterday – he says Shevchuk– we were all shocked by the video of Balaklia where in the torture chamber on a dark green wall was found – scratched by a prisoner – the prayer “Our Father”. One can only imagine what the prayer of the prisoners was like in the Russian torture centers located in the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv ”.