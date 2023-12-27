Ukraine manages to keep out a superior Russian navy in the Black Sea

Ukrainian forces have scored a major victory in their ongoing conflict with Russia by sinking the Russian ship Novocherkassk in the Black Sea. This marks a significant achievement for Ukraine, as it has managed to push back the Russian Black Sea fleet from its shores and open up trade routes to renew exports from some of its ports.

The evidence, including videos and photos from the scene, points to the complete destruction of the 112-meter-long Novocherkassk early Tuesday morning in Feodosia, Crimea. According to the Ukrainian army’s General Staff, the Novocherkassk became the 24th sea vessel destroyed in the Black Sea by Ukrainian forces. This figure includes other notable vessels such as a submarine, the Black Sea flagship Moskva, and several large landing ships.

The destruction of the Novocherkassk represents a significant blow to the Russian fleet, with reports indicating that Russia has now lost about 20% of its fleet. Despite not having a traditional fleet, Ukraine has managed to displace Russia from the northwestern part of the sea, according to military experts.

Ukraine’s use of maritime surface drones has played a pivotal role in countering Russian attempts to intercept ships carrying Ukrainian grain and in maintaining trade routes in the Black Sea. These drones pose a significant threat to Russian ships, providing Ukraine with a means to defend itself against the superior Russian navy.

However, the conflict in the Black Sea is far from resolved, with Ukrainian forces currently limited in their ability to attack the concentration of Russian forces in occupied Crimea. Russia is also working on means to disrupt the direction of drones using radio-electronic warfare.

The complete liberation of Crimea is seen as essential to guaranteeing freedom of navigation and security in the Black Sea. As Ukraine continues to assert itself in the region, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia remains ongoing.

