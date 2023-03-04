Home World Ukraine, on the front line of Chasiv Yar with Ukrainian drone operators – Corriere TV
World

Ukraine, on the front line of Chasiv Yar with Ukrainian drone operators – Corriere TV

by admin
Ukraine, on the front line of Chasiv Yar with Ukrainian drone operators – Corriere TV

Lorenzo Cremonesi / CorriereTv

The drone battle at Cashiv Yar: on the front line with the Ukrainians. “This battle of drones has intensified, the Russians have developed good materials. So we modified ours to use them better». The story from Ukraine.
Here live updates from Ukraine

March 4, 2023 – Updated March 4, 2023, 6:21 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  up to date! Russian Ministry of Defense: Destroy a set of "Haimas" and blow up two helicopters!Ukrainian Army: Has received 4 "Zuzana-2" self-propelled artillery from Slovakia | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Cagliari transfer market, Giulini ready to go crazy...

Atalanta-Udinese | Koopmeiners injury: how long will he...

Ja Morant in a strip club with a...

American spy on Putin’s bluff | Info

The great rearmament of Germany has not been...

At least 17 people have died in a...

France, no to social networks before the age...

Russia-Ukraine war, stories of ordinary oppression at the...

WINDTRE, the smartphone offer from Monday 6 March

BTp Italia in a few clicks. The procedure...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy