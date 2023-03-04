Shakira is one of the most successful Colombian artists worldwide. The repercussions of what he does or does not do will always be the focus of the media due to the great reach it has, not only in the followers through his social networks, but also in everything that makes up the entertainment industry. .

The media impact of his separation with Piqué is something that has made a dent in several Spanish journalists and media, who have been notoriously biased (not all of them, clearly) “in favor” of the former Barcelona player, for which many have spoken about the “bazaar” of songs where the Colombian has exhibited her “spite”.

Rosa Montero, a journalist from the newspaper El País said:

“I am very sorry that this wonderful artist continues to focus all her work and creativity on her ex-husband. The history of popular music is full of songs of loving spite, something quite normal on the other hand; in the stinging of the wound one gets hot and loses his temper, I understand, he is human. Come on, okay, a theme of revenge in the middle of a fight, and even, rushing a lot, up to two. But, for all the saints, this song by Shakira is already the third with which she incites Piqué, and the passage of time not only does not diminish her resentment, but the voltage of the anger is increasing ”.

However, Rosa Montero has not been the only journalist who has expressed her weariness with the multiple issues with which Shakira shows her discontent with Piqué. I congratulate you, Monotonía, Sessions #53 and Te Quedó Grande are the ones indicated.

Saúl Ortiz, from the 20minutos portal and a reporter for the Cuatro al día program, also reported

“What an obsession, my mother. Shakira’s interview, again with messages against Piqué and Clara, even talking about the suffering of her children”, “She doesn’t want to turn the page, because spite is turning out to be quite lucrative”, “That is a reflection of her true current situation: neither has he overcome the break nor does it seem that he is interested in doing so.

These words of Ortiz came to light after the interview that the Barranquillera had on the Mexican news network NMás.

Then, the journalist Kiko Matamoros, a panelist on the “Sálvame” program on the Telecinco network, did not hesitate to lash out at Shakira and defend “cloak and dagger” one of the creators of The Kings League, Piqué.

It may interest you: Gerard Piqué and Shakira: reveal the alleged reason why he fell out of love with the artist

“It’s that she’s obsessed. I think she absolutely makes it up, we are looking at a guy who has not gone to war, despite all the provocations he has done to him. He is a man who has remade his life, he is with his partner, he is with his children. This is a busted that is foaming at the mouth all day.

For her part, Patricia Pardo in the magazine called “El programa de Ana Rosa”, a simile of “Día a Día” or “Good morning, Colombia”, pointed out that Shakira was a “cruel” person by “not leaving alone” to Clara Chia.

“He’s getting comfortable. This time perhaps with Clara Chía it has not been cruel, but rather the next thing to cruel. Because now it implies that Piqué wants to go back to her and that he sends her messages,” said the presenter.

“Do you really think that Shakira has forgotten Piqué? If she had forgotten, she wouldn’t be doing this. But don’t you think that with four of the same songs she already has enough? I doubt so much that Piqué wants to go back with Shakira. What does that lady paint on Shakira’s mouth from the third song? I understand the game, the business and the media, and we are delighted to analyze it, but I insist: leave Clara aside, ”Pardo ended by saying. with Infobae

