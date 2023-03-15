On the 14th, Longhu Town, Jinjiang organized the 2023 “National Mobilization to Green Longhu” voluntary tree planting and the theme party day activity of the general party branch of the town government. 500 new green plants were planted next to the Guangjing Reservoir in Shaohui Village, with a green area of ​​about 5 mu.

Digging, planting, soil cultivation, watering… At the event site, the party and government leaders of Longhu Town, party members of the general party branch of the town government, representatives of the units directly under the township, the two committees of Shaohui Village and villagers’ representatives, representatives of teachers and students of Longhu Town, and relevant departments directly under the municipal government The representatives waited in full swing, working in groups of three or five, and worked together in a division of labor. In just over an hour, 500 Chongyang trees and locust trees were all over the side of the reservoir, and the original “loess turned to the sky” site became full of greenery.

According to the relevant person in charge of Longhu Town, the purpose of carrying out this tree planting activity is to practice the concept of “green water and lush mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains”, carry out land greening actions scientifically and pragmatically, fulfill the obligation of tree planting, help “carbon neutrality”, and create a good environment for all people to plant trees voluntarily. atmosphere. It is reported that Longhu Town plans to add more than 100 mu of new afforestation area this year.

The reporter learned that Ash Village plans to build a party building park in the old district next to Guangjing Reservoir. The green plants in this voluntary tree planting activity will become an important part of the park, and at the same time, it can also play a role in water and soil conservation of Guangjing Reservoir.

