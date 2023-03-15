The videos made by citizens who portray three traffic policemen in Taranto as they tug and engage in a scuffle with a young “courier” who had parked the van of a shipping company on the pedestrian crossing on the corner of via Oberdan have gone viral on social networks and via Pupino. It is not clear whether the victim reacted after being fined or refused to provide documents. From the videos we see the courier shouting for help as he is energetically blocked on the ground and then against a wall. Scenes that did not go unnoticed, so much so that several citizens took sides in defense of the young man. Many passers-by insulted the policemen themselves and there were moments of tension.

The situation came under control only after the arrival of the police.

The mayor, Rinaldo Melucci, assures that “we will carefully follow the evolution of the matter, trusting that full clarity will soon be made to guarantee the rights of all those involved and compliance with the code. At the moment, what can be observed is a very disorganized reaction by the driver, in front of the raising of a fine against a van that parked against the flow, near an intersection, obstructing a chute prepared for disabled citizens”. The dynamics of the incident are under investigation by the police.

“As said, we await the official report – concludes Melucci – to have a more significant picture, however, if confirmed, it must be unequivocal for a civilized city that certain infractions and reactions are intolerable”.

Read the full article on ANSA.it