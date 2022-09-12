202 days have passed since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Kiev counter-offensive continues, with the defense forces having recaptured about 6 thousand square kilometers of territory, according to the Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister, Hanna Malyar. Moscow, on the other hand, is fighting back in lost territories, such as Kharkiv, while the United States claims that many retreating Russian soldiers have moved across the border and are returning to Moscow.

Meanwhile, the death toll is getting worse every day. And in one of the undergrounds of Balaklia – one of the cities that the Ukrainian troops liberated – a torture chamber and some detention cells were discovered, as Maryana Bezugla, parliamentarian of Servant of the People, the party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr said. Zelensky. In this situation, the hypothesis of a negotiation seems remote. According to the Kiev leader, «no sanctions can be lifted. We can’t discuss anything with Russia until she leaves the country. “

THE CASE – Putin’s loyalists in revolt: “Punishing those responsible for the retreat”

THE ANALYSIS – If the collapse of the Russian front brings us to the most dangerous point of the war

THE BACKSCENE – Macron reopens channels with Putin, “Averting the nuclear nightmare”

IT REPORTS – Celebrating civilians and abandoned bases: the great Russian retreat from Kharkiv. The video-reportage

Here’s what happened on Monday 12 September

Updates hour by hour

23.14 – Aiea, 2 / a backup power line in Zaporizhzhia restored

The International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) has stated that the second reserve power line for powering the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has been restored. “A second backup power line for Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been restored, allowing the operator to maintain one reserve line while the other provides the plant with the external electricity it needs for reactor cooling and other essential security features during arrest, ”the agency said in a statement on its website, according to Tass. The last of the plant’s operating power units, the sixth, was stopped on Sunday due to damage to the high-voltage power lines, through which the electricity generated in the station is supplied to the grid. The only functioning power line goes to the territories controlled by Kiev, but the authorities in the Zaporizhzhia region, Tass said, said it had not transmitted power for several days. The fifth power unit of the nuclear power plant was shut down for similar reasons.

22.56 – Media: the retreating Russians crossed the border with Russia

The United States claims that Russia has largely given up its conquests near Kharkiv and that many retreating Russian soldiers have exited Ukraine, moving across the border and re-entering Russia. This was stated by a senior US military official, according to international media including the Guardian.