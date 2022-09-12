Home Business Intesa Sanpaolo, Messina best ceo in Europe for the fifth consecutive year
Intesa Sanpaolo, Messina best ceo in Europe for the fifth consecutive year

Intesa Sanpaolo, Messina best ceo in Europe for the fifth consecutive year

Intesa Sanpaolo is confirmed first in Europe for relations with institutional investors and financial analysts and for ESG aspects, according to the 2022 ranking drawn up by the specialized research firm Institutional Investor.

In this context, Intesa Sanpaolo was the first bank among the “Most Honored Companies” for the quality of relations with investors. Within the European banking sector, Carlo Messina – Chief Executive Officer and CEO of the Group – is the best Chief Executive Officer for the fifth consecutive year according to the vote of around 1,400 institutional investors and financial analysts. Stefano Del Punta was best Chief Financial Officer for the sixth year; the Investor Relations team, led by Marco Delfrate and Andrea Tamagnini, was the best for the fifth year; Marco Delfrate is first in the ranking dedicated to Investor Relations Professionals for the fifth year; Intesa Sanpaolo ranked first for ESG aspects in European banks for the third year. Furthermore, the Board of Directors of Intesa Sanpaolo ranked first among those of European banks in the relative ranking, introduced for the first time this year.

“The prestigious awards received again this year, on the basis of which we are at the top of Europe, reflect the continuous commitment to improve, even in completely new conditions, the quality of our relationship with the market and our sensitivity towards ESG issues” commente Carlo Messina who then adds: “We are particularly proud to see the appreciation of investors confirmed in the year of presentation of our Business Plan 2022-2025, an appreciation addressed to the industrial projects of the Bank together with our ability to achieve significant objectives in a very challenging context “.

