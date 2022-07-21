Day 149 of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Breakthrough in the Ukrainian wheat crisis: what should be the first real agreement on the corridors in the Black Sea for the export of cereals from Ukraine’s ports will be signed today in Istanbul. And above all, the first agreement between Moscow and Kiev since the beginning of the war on 24 February.

Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom resumed gas supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in Germany, the day after the EU announced plans to ration gas lest Moscow could cut off supplies to the continent.

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces are trying “around the clock” to break through defensive lines in the eastern Donetsk region while aiming at the “main target” of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Contrary to the rumors about Vladimir Putin’s health, the Russian president is “too healthy,” according to the head of the CIA.

00.01 – Archbishop of Kiev: Russian tank fired at the grain harvesters

«In the south of our homeland, the wheat harvesting campaign is underway. Another tragedy happened on the fields of Ukraine. A Russian tank shot Ukrainian combine harvesters who were working to feed the hungry »This is the dramatic image described by the archbishop of Kiev. «Unfortunately, during the last day and night under the bombs, missiles, the attacks of the Russian army made the Ukrainian earth tremble. The two largest Ukrainian cities, among the largest in the country, – Shevchuk said in the video message of the day – have once again become the epicenter of the Russian attacks: Kharkiv in the north and Mykolaiv in the south. Last night Mykolaiv suffered a massive missile attack ». Shevchuk speaks of “an indescribable tragedy in Kharkiv, in particular, the images of a father on his knees, on the way to a big city, holding the hand of his lifeless thirteen-year-old son, and praying. Many people wondered: God, why? How much longer? God, save your children ».

