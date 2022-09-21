Putin speaks to the nation on TV and orders the “partial military mobilization in Russia”, with the recall of 300,000 soldiers from the reserve. In a panic, thousands of young Russians flee from Moscow and the big cities: departing flights all sold out in a short time. Immediately afterwards, demonstrations start in 38 cities of Russia, including the capital and St. Petersburg, where people in the streets shout “send Putin into the trenches”. Also involved are Ekaterinenburg, Ufa, Perm, Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Novosibirsk, Tomsk, Samara and Belgorod. Over 1300 arrests.

But it is alarm all over the world. “A nuclear war can never be won and must not be fought,” Joe Biden said at the UN general assembly.

According to Putin’s main opponent, Alexey Navalny, «Now some workers of Kovrov (a city 250 km from Moscow), in their thirties, will be called to die somewhere near Kherson. It’s a huge tragedy, ”he comments from the prison where he is being held.

Almost unanimous, albeit with different nuances, the condemnation of Putin’s speech by world leaders. And, last night, in his video link to the UN General Assembly in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the United Nations to deprive Russia of the right of veto in the Security Council. He also asked for the establishment of a special court to try the crimes committed by the Russians.

Updates hour after hour

00.03 – Standing ovation at the UN for Zelensky, even Draghi standing

Applause and standing ovation at the UN headquarters, including Prime Minister Mario Draghi, after the video link with which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke at the UN general assembly in New York.

00.01 – Zelensky speaks to the UN: ask the Russians why they castrate civilian victims

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the UN General Assembly to “ask the Russians” why some Ukrainian civilian victims “were castrated”.