It is the 213th day of the war. In the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, under partial or total control of Russian forces referendums for annexation to the Russian Federation have begun which will end on 27 September. Moscow’s aim is to be able to consider any attempt to recapture the occupied territories as a direct attack on Russia, with all that follows.

Kiev denounces that the Russian occupiers have organized armed groups to force people to participate in the vote. There are also Italians among the international observers who verify the conditions under which referendums are held.

The escalation of tensions in Russia remains under the lens after Putin ordered the partial mobilization of 300,000 reservists and threatened to use his entire arsenal, including nuclear weapons. Queues of cars on the border between Russia and Georgia, but also on the border with Finland, which has decided to stop arrivals; and there are those who also flee by bicycle. Patriarch Kirill urges the faithful to enlist: “If you die you will be with God”. The dissident Navalny, a major opponent of Putin’s regime, ends up in a punishment cell for 12 days after condemning the mobilization.

War crimes have been committed in Ukraineincluding numerous executions, torture and horrific sexual violence. To establish it are the investigators of the United Nations. A wide range of crimes against minors are documented, including cases of children “raped, tortured and illegally confined,” said the head of the Commission of Inquiry Erik Mose at the Human Rights Council in Geneva. “In the cases we investigated, the age of victims of sexual and gender-based violence range from 4 to 82 years. There have been incidents in which relatives have been forced to witness the crimes “committed on their loved ones,” she added, specifying that in several cases it was established that the perpetrators were Russian soldiers.

00.01 – Zelensky: representatives of 20 countries saw the crimes in Izyum

“The whole world will have complete information on every crime committed by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.” This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in a night video message. «A very important event – says Zelensky – took place today in Izyum, in the Kharkiv oblast. Representatives of nearly 20 diplomatic missions – the Baltic states and Eastern Europe, Germany, France, Spain, Slovenia, Croatia, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the EU ambassador – saw with their own eyes what was left. by the Russian occupiers: destroyed houses, torture chambers, mass burials, ”said the head of state.

