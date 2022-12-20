Home World Ukraine – Russia, the war news today 20 December
Two and a half hours of talks in Minsk, where they had not been since June 2019. Vladimir Putin yesterday visited Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus to further strengthen the strategic alliance between the two countries. According to Kiev, however, the goal of the Moscow leader is another, namely “to persuade” the Belarusian president to “directly involve” in the conflict in Ukraine. A hypothesis that the Kremlin returns to the sender. “These are absolutely stupid and baseless inventions,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov cut short. The head of the press office of the Russian Federation then invites the Ukrainian general Valery Zaluzhny to “rest”. It was precisely the field commander of the armed forces of Kiev who announced the possible entry of Russian troops into Ukraine through Belarus. The bilateral agreement between the two presidents worries European governments. In fact, Germany has already expressed “concern”.
After the meeting, defined as “very productive”, Putin and Lukashenko announced that “they will continue to hold constant military exercises” as the training of the troops is “a priority”. The Russian president went further by saying that Moscow is “ready” to develop nuclear projects in Belarus.

