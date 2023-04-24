Ukraine-Russia war, April 24 news | Movements of Ukrainian troops along the Dnipro River. Moscow: «We advance at Bakhmut». Kiev: «We are resisting» – breaking latest news

• L’offensive Of primavera dell’Ukraine she would have already left. This is what various sources (Russian and Ukrainian) have noted troop movements on the shore of Dniproin the direction of Crimea.

• I fights continue to rage at Bakhmutwhere the militias of the group Wagner they don’t give up Ukrainian posts now concentrated in a small area of ​​the city. “It is impossible for us to give up on Bakhmut,” the Ukrainian president reiterated Zelensky.

• After the political clash between Moscow and Berlin, sul diplomatic front tension rises between the Western bloc and Beijingafter the Chinese ambassador in France, Lu Shayequestioned the sovereignty from the former Soviet republicsstating among other things that the «Crimea it belongs to the Russians.’

06:13 – Zaporizhzhia, explosions in the night

Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia during the night of April 24th. This was reported by the Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, according to reports from The Kyiv Independent. According to the news, an air raid alarm went off around 2.40am. On April 20, Russian forces attacked the Zaporizhzhia territory, hitting the village of Mala Tokmachka and killing a family of two. A 54-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman were reportedly killed as they stood in their backyard during the attack. bad

03:43 am – Moscow: «We are advancing to Bakhmut». Kiev: «We are resisting»

The battle for the conquest of Bakhmut continues unabated. Sources in Moscow have claimed “significant progress” in the last 48 hours, while Kiev replies defiantly: “We are resisting”. According to the Ukrainian media, units of the elite forces of Kiev are active in the city of Donetsk, the goal would be to keep as many Moscow troops as possible to divert them from the fronts of the counteroffensive which is already moving the first posse along the Dnipro river, to try to gain ground in the direction of the Crimean border. Just along the Dnipro river various sources report movements of Ukrainian units and troops: still not large numbers, but they would be the preliminary operations to prepare the army’s advance. See also US, shootout in a shopping center in Phoenix: 1 dead and 8 wounded

02:14 – Kiev: firefight between regular Russian troops and militiamen of the Wagner group

A firefight between Russian regular troops and fighters of the mercenary group of the private Russian company Wagner took place on Sunday, April 23 in the Luhansk oblast, in the town of Stanytsia Luhanska. This was reported by the general staff of Kiev, quoted by the site The Kyiv Independent. There are no independent confirmations on the episode, which – if true – could mark a turning point in the already difficult relationship between Moscow and the mercenary group of Yevgeny Prigozhin, once considered a loyalist of Vladimir Putin, but now fallen into disgrace even for a series of highly critical positions expressed towards the Russian military leaders.



01:57 – Russian Minister Lavrov chairs the UN Security Council

It will be a Monday of high tension and embarrassment at the United Nations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to chair the Security Council meeting, which will focus on defending the principles of the UN founding Charter, a pact designed in part to prevent wars. The presence of Vladimir Putin’s head of diplomacy will provoke severe reactions from some members of the United Nations in the next few hours. «They are making fun of us – a senior exponent of the US administration commented to `Politico´ referring to the Russians – they are choosing topics that concern what they are doing in the war, and they want to shift the narrative. But we won’t fall for it.” “It’s a bad time for diplomacy – added Peter Yeo, vice president of the United Nations Foundation – I don’t think it will bring good in the long run”. See also France, No Vax in the streets against Macron's health pass

