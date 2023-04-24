Sensation! Svoboda also won the second race in Assen and leads the Supersport Championship

He lost it on the track and crossed the finish line third behind Maier and the Italian Matteo Vannucci. The entire trio was separated by only 45 thousandths of a second, but after the finish the stewards punished both rivals with the loss of one place due to going off the track in the last lap, and Svoboda was classified as the winner.

Svoboda’s highest finish in the past three seasons was seventh place in last September’s race in Magny-Cours. He started in the championship last year as a substitute driver in the Czech Accolade Smrž Racing team, and the result from France was his only top ten finish so far. He then became a driver for the German team Füsport-RT Motorsports and this year will complete his second full season after 2021.

The championship of the Supersport 300 category consists of eight competition weekends as part of the World Superbike Championship, which will be held in Most at the end of July.

Spanish defending champion Álvaro Bautista completely dominated the Superbikes in Assen. After Saturday’s triumph, he also won today’s sprint and the second race. He has eight wins from nine starts in the season, last time in Mandalica he did not finish the sprint. The Czech Oliver König recorded his best result of the season at the end of the weekend in 16th place, but he is still waiting for the points.

“It’s a shame that I made a few mistakes in the first laps, because I would have had the pace of the more experienced riders in front of me. Next time I have to start the race much better,” said König from the Orelac Racing Movisio team. In a fortnight he has another racing program in Barcelona, ​​where he wants to move even higher. See also Superbike, Bautista vince gara 1 a Mandalika in Indonesia

But he takes the sixteenth place overall. “That’s a good location, just off the point. But you have to admit that quite a few opponents also fell. I was happy with the bike, I enjoyed it and together with my mechanics we came up with improvements for Sunday. I thank them very much.”

His Kawasaki bike had a new chassis and suspension in Assen. “We have news that perhaps a new engine should also be available from Barcelona. If that’s the case, we’ll see on the spot. All new parts have been ordered, we are just waiting for delivery,” claimed Miloš Čihák, the rider’s manager.

Understandably, König could not evaluate the success of compatriot Petr Svoboda when evaluating the race weekend. “I’m excited about him, he’s leading the entire championship. At the same time, before the weekend he was very modest, he told me that a place in the top ten was enough for him. And he also apologized to me when he broke my record. I smiled and congratulated him a lot, I’m rooting for him,” said König.