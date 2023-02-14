“The guerra it didn’t start in february of last year, but since 2014. And since 2014, NATO allies have given support to Ukraine, with training and equipment. So the Ukrainian military was stronger in 2022 than it was in 2014 and that made a big difference when Putin attacked.” So the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenbergspeaking before the two day meeting of NATO defense ministers.

Asked why, given the large amount of weapons NATO has decided to procure for Kiev, people should not believe that NATO is at war with Russia, Stoltenberg reassured: “What we are doing is support Ukraine. Ukraine is defending itself and we must understand that this is a war of aggression. President Putin and Russia have attacked a sovereign and democratic state and obviously Ukraine has the right to defend itself”.

A right, he explained, which is “part of international law”. “NATO and NATO allies are not part of the conflict but we support Ukraine in its right to self-defense – he remarked again – Obviously the kind of help that we gave to Ukraine itself is evolved, just as warfare has evolved”. From tanks to advanced artillery systems, Stoltenberg underlined what is needed now, namely “heavy weapons”. “The type of aid has evolved – he went on to explain – and this is part of the consultations we are holding between NATO allies and the Ukraine support group. And we will continue because we need to make sure that Ukraine has the weapons it needs so that it can recover and liberate territory and win this war.”

Stoltenberg then continued with two reflections, one, precisely, on the beginning of the war and another on the importance of always having efficient systems. “It is extremely important to ensure that all systems and all delivered products work as they should – he explained – So this means that, for example, when we consume artillery we need ammunition and spare parts and all the logistics that allow us to help these weapons systems, so it’s not just a matter of securing new systems but also of making sure that existing systems work as they should.”