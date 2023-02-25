The Chinese peace proposal for the conflict in Ukraine has created havoc in the world‘s chancelleries. Between whom, how Spain, Germania and also i Ukrainian leadersappreciated the increased involvement of Beijing and who, on the other hand, maintains uncompromising positions towards the People’s Republic and of Russialike the United Statesthe Great Britain and the European leaders. And this rift has also emerged in the last one G20 of finance ministers and central bank governors a Bangalorein Indiaat the end of which there was a fracture that hadn’t even emerged last November, at the appointment of Bali: None were produced final document because the members have not found the understanding right on condemnation of the invasion Russian of Ukraine.

The Minister of Economy also gave an idea of ​​what happened in the cinemas of Bangalore, Giancarlo Giorgettiwho spoke of the prudence of some member states regarding the condemnation of the war and the willingness of the “majority of the participants”, on the other hand, not to step back on the Bali declarations, when even Beijing signed the declarations condemnation of Moscow.

It thus fell to the Indian presidency to spread a summary note which underlines “the commitment to improve international political cooperation and guide the global economy towards one inclusive growth. Most of the members of the group – it is emphasized – strongly condemned the war in Ukraine, the immense human suffering and the increase in fragility in the global economy. The use or treatment of nuclear weapons it is inadmissible, the present must not be a time of war”.

On the economic front, the G20 places “emphasis on the need for coordination by official and private creditors to mitigate i debt problems” of developing economies and calls for “the use of macro-prudential policies, where necessary, to protect against downside risks. The global economic outlook has improved slightly, however global growth remains slow and persists downside risks“. The text of the Presidency then dwells on the public finances, highlighting the “need to give priority to temporary and targeted fiscal support for vulnerable groups, while maintaining the fiscal sustainability. G20 members agree to strengthen multilateral development banks to address cross-border challenges and catalyze private investment.