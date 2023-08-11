Home » Ukraine, the British 007: so Putin wants to draw Belarus into the war – Il Tempo
World

Ukraine, the British 007: so Putin wants to draw Belarus into the war – Il Tempo

by admin

Ukraine, the British 007s: this is how Putin wants to drag Belarus into the war Il Tempo”Don’t you dare attack us”: Poland deploys 10,000 soldiers on the border with Belarus ilGiornale.itPolish troops positioned on the border: escalation in the Suwalki area ilmessaggero.itTension at border between Belarus and Poland: Warsaw will send up to 10 thousand soldiers. Fire 37 km from Moscow – The Open videoTen thousand soldiers on the border: the political tension between Warsaw and Minsk Il RiformistaSee full coverage on Google News

See also  The Russian Pacific Fleet has entered the "highest combat readiness state"!Medvedev warns: If war breaks out between Russia and NATO, Poland will disappear-Daily Economic News

You may also like

El Canijo de Jerez publishes the video clip...

Bilintx & Gonorriaga “Split” (2023)

World, breaking news. Biden: China is a time...

Stanić proposes to Dodik to reciprocate the sanctions:...

The Me Too of chess: from Germany to...

Cefalù, the Ferris wheel is also open on...

m:tel TV recommendations | MobIT

Udinese – We take the field / Today...

Contraband cigarettes mailed, cargo seized

A qualified woman was rejected by everyone for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy