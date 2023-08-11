Hugo Lloris in talks with Lazio Roma

What if Hugo Lloris continued his career in Italy? Anyway, that’s what reported by RMC Sport, Friday, which announces that discussions are underway between the former goalkeeper and captain of the France team (145 caps) and Lazio Rome. Information that The Team is able to confirm.

The three-color goalkeeper still has a year left on his contract, but Tottenham says he is ready to let him go free “for service rendered”, after eleven seasons and 447 matches played with Spurs. Still according to information from RMC Sport, Hugo Lloris would be convinced by the project of the Roman club, 5th in Serie A last season but qualified in the Champions League thanks to the ousting of Juventus Turin (4th) from all European competitions this year. .

