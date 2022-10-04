In another post also on Twitter, Musk called for the fake referendums conducted by Russia in the occupied areas – which led Putin to authorize its annexation – to be redone under the supervision of the United Nations.

Angry Ukrainians, with Zelensky in the lead

Ukraine’s reaction was immediate. President Volodymyr Zelensky responded by posting a poll on Twitter asking his followers if they preferred an Elon Musk who supports Ukraine or Russia.

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the chief of staff of the Ukrainian president, responded to the controversy that there was already “a better peace plan” that included the complete liberation of the territory, including Crimea.

Musk tweeted, later in response to Zelensky, declaring his support for Kiev but keeping his plea. Since the early days of the war, Musk has been supplying Starlink dishes to Ukraine, a network that has proved crucial in supporting communications infrastructure across Ukraine as it counteracts disinformation coming from Russia. Musk touted the effort in a subsequent tweet: “The cost of SpaceX to enable and support Starlink in Ukraine is about $ 80 million so far. Our support for Russia is $ 0. Obviously we are pro Ukraine ».