Home World Ukraine, the “peace plan” proposed by Elon Musk infuriates Zelensky
World

Ukraine, the “peace plan” proposed by Elon Musk infuriates Zelensky

by admin
Ukraine, the “peace plan” proposed by Elon Musk infuriates Zelensky

In another post also on Twitter, Musk called for the fake referendums conducted by Russia in the occupied areas – which led Putin to authorize its annexation – to be redone under the supervision of the United Nations.

Angry Ukrainians, with Zelensky in the lead

Ukraine’s reaction was immediate. President Volodymyr Zelensky responded by posting a poll on Twitter asking his followers if they preferred an Elon Musk who supports Ukraine or Russia.

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the chief of staff of the Ukrainian president, responded to the controversy that there was already “a better peace plan” that included the complete liberation of the territory, including Crimea.

Musk tweeted, later in response to Zelensky, declaring his support for Kiev but keeping his plea. Since the early days of the war, Musk has been supplying Starlink dishes to Ukraine, a network that has proved crucial in supporting communications infrastructure across Ukraine as it counteracts disinformation coming from Russia. Musk touted the effort in a subsequent tweet: “The cost of SpaceX to enable and support Starlink in Ukraine is about $ 80 million so far. Our support for Russia is $ 0. Obviously we are pro Ukraine ».

See also  The Pope will meet Orban in Budapest

You may also like

Ramzan Kadyrov, who is the Chechen leader who...

Bank of Israel hikes interest rates to highest...

Zhou Xiaohui: Putin’s two nuclear threats are hard...

India, 4 Italian writers arrested for dirtying the...

India, 4 Italian writers arrested: they wrote “tagliatelle...

Donald Trump sues CNN for 475 million: “He...

Blame the numerical superiority of Ukrainian tanks: Russia...

Missile launched on Japan from North Korea: air...

North Korean missile flies over Japan, air alert....

Ukraine latest news. Pentagon, Russia is on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy