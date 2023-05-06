Ukraine, “the Russians used phosphorus on Bakhmut”. Crimean governor: “Ukrainian ballistic missile shot down”

Kiev once again denounces the use of weapons al of phosphorus on civilians by Russia. “The enemy used phosphorus ammunition and incendiary a Bakhmutin an attempt to clear the city from the face of the earth,” the press office said Special Forces of Ukrainewho also provided a video to the newspaper Ukrainska Pravda. “However, military Special Forces and other Defense Force units continue to stick up for courageously the city,” concludes the statement. Meanwhile, after an initial denial, the air force commander of the Ukrainian armed forces Mykola Oleschuk confirmed that a missile ipersonico Kinzhal was shot down over the skies of the capital Kiev on the night of May 4 by the US anti-missile system Patriot. “Congratulations to the people of Ukraine on a historic event! Yes, we shot down the Kinzhal ”with the“ Patriots ”, he wrote in Telegram. “The Kh-47 missile was fired from a MiG-31K from the territory of Russia,” he added. Portal Friday Defense Express had reported the downing of the missile, but the Ukrainian Air Force spokesman had denied. And today Kiev responded: according to the head of the self-proclaimed republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonovand ballistic missile Ukrainian Grom-2 it was shot down.

On the Russian front, according to the report of theAmerican Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on May 5, the Defense Ministry shifted its battlefield priority, shifting operational focus from capturing Bakhmut to preparing to face a counteroffensive Ukraine. Analysts say the change has put “Wagner’s” mercenaries in a difficult position and threat videos of the leader Prigozhin “show her despair and his deep anger. “Wagner’s persistence in Bakhmut – continues the report – is in contrast with a general slowdown of offensive operations elsewhere in Ukraine, as Russia’s regular military appears to be largely shifting focus to prepare for a long-awaited Ukrainian counter-offensive. At the moment, it is not known whether Prigozhin really intends to retreat by Bakhmut on May 10, or whether he made this statement in a last-ditch effort to get the backing of the Defense Ministry.”

This morning in the Crimea occupied by the Russians there have been several explosions, Ukrainian media said, citing the channels Telegram premises in which videos allegedly shot by residents of the peninsula showing smoke have been published. The explosions were heard by residents of the Krasnogvardiysky district of the occupied peninsula. Later Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the pro-Russian governor of Crimea, reported that “the air defense has been activated in the north” and “there were no casualties or damages”.