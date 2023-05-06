Home » Keforma Sport Nutrition focuses on the Giro with Eurosport – Sport Marketing News
Sports

Keforma Sport Nutrition focuses on the Giro with Eurosport – Sport Marketing News

by admin
Keforma Sport Nutrition focuses on the Giro with Eurosport – Sport Marketing News

Keforma Sport Nutrition, the complete line of supplements designed for professionals and enthusiasts of every sporting discipline, will be the sponsor of the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France live TV broadcasts on EUROSPORT channels from 6 May to 23 July.

Keforma’s passion for sport will be linked to that of millions of viewers who will be able to follow the deeds of the protagonists of world cycling live, in reruns or in streaming on EUROSPORT’s digital and on-demand channels.

The tandem between the Warner Bros network channel and the Keforma brand kicks off on May 6 with the 21 stages of the Giro d’Italia which will end on May 28. The partnership includes 105 advertising passages. The passages double with the replies envisaged on EUROSPORT2 and multiply with the capillarity and usability of the digital channels which, through the Social pages and the dedicated App, allow sports companies to be followed also on smartphones and tablets.

See also  List of Chinese fencing team for Tokyo Olympic Games released

You may also like

Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea: Late goals give Blues first...

Remco Evenepoel, imperial in the inaugural time trial,...

Victor Wembanyama: 10 more days to know the...

Along with the Asian Games, 53 Veteran Cadre...

NHL | The Swiss hockey players will be...

Inter, there is a new name for the...

Milan win against Lazio but lose Leao

The celebrations of the fans for the Scudetto...

Hangzhou Asian Games Chinese Women’s Chess Team Officially...

The international spirit of Napoli: goodbye to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy