Keforma Sport Nutrition focuses on the Giro with Eurosport – Sport Marketing News

Keforma Sport Nutrition, the complete line of supplements designed for professionals and enthusiasts of every sporting discipline, will be the sponsor of the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France live TV broadcasts on EUROSPORT channels from 6 May to 23 July.

Keforma’s passion for sport will be linked to that of millions of viewers who will be able to follow the deeds of the protagonists of world cycling live, in reruns or in streaming on EUROSPORT’s digital and on-demand channels.

The tandem between the Warner Bros network channel and the Keforma brand kicks off on May 6 with the 21 stages of the Giro d’Italia which will end on May 28. The partnership includes 105 advertising passages. The passages double with the replies envisaged on EUROSPORT2 and multiply with the capillarity and usability of the digital channels which, through the Social pages and the dedicated App, allow sports companies to be followed also on smartphones and tablets.