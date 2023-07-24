Ukrainian Drones Target Moscow in Failed Attack, Russian Authorities Say

Title: Ukrainian Drones Launch Botched Attack in Moscow, Prompting Accusations and Retaliation Threats

Date: July 24, 2023

(CNN) – In the early hours of Monday morning, two Ukrainian drones targeted non-residential buildings in Moscow, only to be “suppressed” by the city’s defense systems, according to Russian authorities. The botched attack, although causing minimal damage and zero casualties, has heightened tensions between the two countries.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed on Monday via Telegram that the attacks did not result in any serious harm. Russian Defense Ministry swiftly placed blame on Ukraine, labeling it a “Kyiv regime terror attack.” The ministry declared that both drones were successfully intercepted and subsequently crashed in Moscow due to the employment of electronic warfare.

According to reports from state media outlet TASS, one of the drones struck a high-rise business center on Likhacheva Avenue in Moscow. Wreckage from the drone was later discovered on Komsomolsky Avenue in the city. Although early reports indicate no casualties, law enforcement and emergency services are currently present at the scene.

The Moscow Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development has informed TASS that traffic on Komsomolsky Avenue has been temporarily blocked as a result of the incident.

It is important to note that CNN has not been able to independently verify the aforementioned accounts.

This latest attack follows a series of escalations in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Recently, Russian missiles heavily damaged a historic Orthodox cathedral in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, which prompted President Volodymyr Zelensky to claim revenge against Russia. Ukrainian officials reported at least one fatality and numerous injuries from the cathedral attack, as well as the destruction of other historical structures, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture.

During the ongoing war between the two nations, Ukraine has consistently denied direct involvement in attacks on Russian soil. However, incidents such as a drone strike in Moscow in May resulting in injuries and building damage have fueled tensions. Russia claimed responsibility for neutralizing five Ukrainian drones earlier this month, referring to the event as a “terrorist” attack.

The consequences of this latest drone attack in Moscow remain to be seen and could potentially exacerbate the already volatile situation in the region. The international community will be closely monitoring future developments between Russia and Ukraine to prevent further escalation and promote a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Note: The image displayed is not directly related to the drone attack in Moscow.

