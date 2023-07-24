Cuban Actress Yerlin Perez Receives Heartwarming Surprise Proposal on Relationship Anniversary

Title: Cuban Actress Yerlin Perez Receives Heartwarming Marriage Proposal

Subtitle: Yerlin Perez and Yovaris Gonzalez celebrate relationship anniversary with a surprise engagement

Miami, FL – Cuban actress and comedian Yerlin Perez received the surprise of a lifetime on her relationship anniversary when her partner, Yovaris Gonzalez, proposed marriage. Perez, who settled in Miami after arriving in the United States just over a year ago, shared a heartfelt video on social media capturing the magical moment.

In the touching video, filmed on a picturesque beach, both Perez and Gonzalez can be seen dressed in matching blue outfits, surrounded by a stunning blue and white decoration. As Gonzalez presents the engagement rings, Perez is overcome with emotion, tears filling her eyes. The footage is accompanied by a phrase revealing her overwhelming feelings: “When you think you’ve lived it all.”

Expressing her joy on Instagram, Perez commented, “Those who know me, know I’m not very romantic, but I loved my anniversary surprise.” While joking about her unfamiliarity with wearing rings, Perez revealed, “Yesterday was one of the most beautiful days of my life.”

Perez extended her gratitude towards @magicflavorsyami, a decoration business that “surprised her with their talent and good vibes,” and her friend Patty Gavilán, “for her complicity” in the surprise. Of course, she also expressed her heartfelt appreciation to her fiancé, stating, “To you, my love, for fulfilling your promise to arrive.”

The couple’s announcement was met with an outpouring of love and well wishes from Perez’s followers, who flooded the comment section with congratulations and blessings for their future together.

Yerlin Perez made headlines in 2022 when she arrived in the United States after crossing the border with Mexico. In a heartwarming reunion, Perez was captured on the Carlucho Show meeting her son, Eduard Aquino. Last November, she celebrated her first birthday in the United States, marking her 50th anniversary with words of gratitude and love for her newfound home.

Perez is renowned for her roles in popular Cuban television shows, including “Stop me telling you” and the comedic “Kicking the can.” She has also captivated audiences with her performances in soap operas such as “The dark side of the moon,” “The salt of paradise,” and “Look again.” Her talent extends to the silver screen, where she made her mark with a notable appearance in the film “July.”

As Yerlin Perez begins a new chapter in her personal life with Yovaris Gonzalez, her admirers eagerly anticipate more of her incredible talent and the joy that accompanies her every success.

