The Ukrainian State News Agency reported on the 9th local time that although the Russian army announced the so-called withdrawal of Kherson, the Russian army did not actually leave the city.

The report quoted a local media person as saying that there are many Russian military personnel in the city, mainly located in the industrial area of ​​the city. In and around some abandoned factories in the city, there are no local residents and no communication, and the whereabouts of the Russian military are not easily exposed. In addition, the Russian military is deploying positions 20 kilometers from the city. (Headquarters reporter Wang Jinyan)

Source of this article: CCTV News, original title “Ukrainian media says Russian troops remain in Kherson”

