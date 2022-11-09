Brembo marches quickly towards a record 2022. “In nine months – says the executive president Matteo Tiraboschi with satisfaction – we touch the revenues of the entire 2021”.

The world leader group in braking systems (which has the founder and controlling shareholder, Alberto Bombassei, as president emeritus) continues in the wake of growth, sees profits rise to 235 million and raises the estimates on turnover at the end of the year.

With these premises, Brembo expects an increase in revenues for the entire year of 30%. In the third quarter, net profit increased by 39.2%, while revenues grew by 33.6% to 2.73 billion. The gross operating margin (Ebitda) rose to 482.3 million (+ 26.4%) and investments amounting to 210.8 million.

“The third quarter of 2022 ends very well for us – continues Tiraboschi – In a macroeconomic scenario of persistent difficulty”, the company still records strong growth in all geographies and reference segments. In the first nine months of the year, we are close to revenues for the whole of 2021. Our strategies remain focused on medium and long-term development. In this sense, the recent creation of Brembo Ventures, the unit dedicated to venture capital to invest with greater focus in technological startups able to accelerate the innovation of our solutions, goes. Looking to the future, the very uncertain context with which we must measure ourselves requires a necessary caution. However, we are confident that Brembo’s capital and financial solidity will allow us to better face the next challenges ».

The positive trend concerns all sectors and geographic areas in which the group operates. The car market, in particular, achieved growth of 33.3% and that of motorcycles by 49.9%. Brembo is growing double-digit in all areas, in particular in the North American (53%), South American (60.4%), India (44.7%) and China (36.1%) markets. The focus remains on the side of new technologies and innovation.

“Innovation is in our DNA – insists the president – We have many construction sites open from the technological point of view for our products and we will reveal them at the right time”.