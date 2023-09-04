Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Implements Changes in Defense Ministry Leadership Amid Counter-Offensive and Anti-Corruption Efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has replaced Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and called for a “new approach” at the ministry amidst the ongoing Russian invasion. President Zelensky announced the decision during a daily speech, stating that Reznikov had served through more than 550 days of full-scale war and that the ministry needed a fresh perspective and different forms of interaction with the military and society. Reznikov, who took office prior to Russia’s invasion in February 2022, had been leading negotiations to equip Ukrainian forces with modern weaponry from allies.

The dismissal of Reznikov comes amid Kyiv’s counter-offensive launched in June to reclaim occupied areas in the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine. Additionally, it aligns with the authorities’ intensified efforts to combat corruption, a request made by the European Union. In response to Reznikov’s removal, Zelensky appointed Rustem Umerov as the new Defense Minister. Umerov, a Tatar from the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014, had been heading the State Property Fund since last year. Zelensky expressed hope that Parliament would support Umerov’s candidacy for the position.

The change in leadership at the Defense Ministry signifies Ukraine’s commitment to finding new strategies and approaches to address the ongoing conflict with Russia. It also highlights the government’s determination to combat corruption and strengthen its response to external threats. As Ukraine continues its efforts to regain control over its territory and secure international support, the appointment of Umerov reflects the country’s diversity and inclusivity by selecting a candidate from an ethnic group affected by the annexation of Crimea. The decision now awaits parliamentary approval, and the nation anticipates the potential positive impact Umerov’s appointment may have on the country’s defense and security initiatives.