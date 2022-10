KIEV – It was supposed to be a trip to Crimea. Two hundred children and adolescents left at the beginning of October on ten buses, they had backpacks and trolleys. They were calm. Destination: the “rehabilitation program” offered by Russia to the families of Energodar and its surroundings (region of Zaporizhzhia) to allow their children to forget at least for a while the roar of the cannon and the bark of the air alert sirens.