Home Business ERG, announced the start of the wind farm in Poland
Business

ERG, announced the start of the wind farm in Poland

by admin

ERG announces the start-up of the Laszki wind farm in Poland in the county of Jarosław, in the south-east of the country. The park, developed and built internally, is composed of eighteen 2.0 MW Vestas V100 turbines for a total installed capacity of 36 MW and a total production when fully operational of approximately 90 GWh per year, avoiding the emission of 76 kt of CO2 each year.

The plant will benefit from a regulated tariff, indexed to inflation, for a duration of 15 years from the date of entry into operation. Paolo Merli, CEO of ERG, commented: “With the start-up of the Laszki wind farm, which follows that of Piotrkòw which came into operation in July of this year, the total installed capacity in Poland stands at 142 MW, in line with with our objectives of growth and geographical diversification of our portfolio of generation from renewable sources “.

See also  Tencent plans to push WeChat paid cloud storage after offering 50 billion | Common Wealth | Epoch Times

You may also like

After Johnson’s retirement, Sunak approaches the premiership, Gilt...

Not only the ECB, it will be a...

Tesla’s official price cut: The domestic Model Y...

Musk’s layoff plan provokes outrage Twitter employee protests:...

Non-performing loans, in 2022 increase in default rates...

U.S. stocks close: The market expects the pace...

Meloni government struggling with a ‘toxic inflation-recession mix’....

Gas TTF drops below 100 € / Mwh...

Mps: shares under 2 euros, so participating in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy