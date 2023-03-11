The video shows the killing of a Ukrainian soldier at the moment he smokes his last cigarette and says “Glory to Ukraine” to the killer.

The mother of the executed Ukrainian soldier, who was allegedly revealed to be Oleksandr Macievsky and not Timofey Shadura, described the moment when she saw her murdered son. Let’s remind you, the video of his execution was circulated on Telegram and Twitter earlier this week. It depicts the killing of a Ukrainian soldier as he smokes his last cigarette and coldly tells the killer, or killers, ‘Glory to Ukraine!’, after which shots are heard and he falls to the ground.

His mother Praskovia told the German Bild that i learned about her son’s death herself after seeing a video on Facebook. “It was evening. I opened Facebook. I’m watching the video, it’s Sasha. Terrible footage of the execution. I looked at him and realized that it was my son. I screamed out of shock,” she said, adding that at the time called her sister-in-law Julia and sent her a video. And she confirmed that it was Oleksandr. His son Miša also watched the video.

“Grandma, this is our dad. I recognized him, the way he’s smoking, the way he’s standing, it’s our dad,” she told Bild. Let us remind you that the day after the video was published, it was announced that shot soldier Timofej Šadura, but it was later announced that it was Oleksandar Macijevski.

This is a big turn, since previously numerous Ukrainian officials and world media announced that it was Timofey Shadura, and declared the video of the shooting of the soldier a symbol of the Ukrainian war. The confusion took such proportions that Shadura’s identity was also confirmed by his sister, who spoke about everything to the media. The Guardian writes today that he will the commemoration of the soldier will be held after the authorities determine with certainty who it really is.

Thus, two families and two different cities claimed that this was their man. In order to resolve the dispute, the military authorities are considering exhuming the soldiers’ bodies, the Guardian reports.

