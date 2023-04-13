Kiev: Putin personally approved arrest Washington Post journalist
Vladimir Putin has “personally” approved the arrest of Washington Post journalist Evan Hershkovich, accused by Moscow of espionage. This was written by Pravda Ukraine, underlining that the Russian president’s approval reflects the growing influence of Kremlin extremists who want an increasingly heated confrontation with the United States. Hershkovich’s detention has drawn angry condemnation from the United States and its allies and marked another downturn in US-Russia relations, which have worsened since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The president of the Center for the Analysis of European Politics in Washington, Alina Polyakova, observed: «This should be a real alarming signal not only for the United States, but also for the entire West. It is a sign that Putin has no intention of returning to stable and reliable relations”.
Taiwan, Chinese aircraft and warships operate around the island
Taiwan’s defense ministry said Chinese aircraft and warships were still operating around the island after Beijing said its military exercises had officially ended. The ministry said 26 planes and 7 ships were detected in the last 24 hours. Among them, 14 Chinese warplanes crossed the middle line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone. Yesterday, the ministry said that 35 Chinese aircraft and eight Chinese vessels had been detected the previous day. China staged three days of military exercises in response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen meeting with US Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California last week. Beijing said the drills ended on Monday.
Unifcef delivers 543,000 doses of polio vaccine
UNICEF has delivered 543,000 doses of oral polio vaccine (OPV) and more than 110,000 doses of inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) to Ukraine as part of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI). It is one of several batches delivered by Unicef to Ukraine since the beginning of the polio epidemic that hit the country in 2021. «Unicef is committed to helping Ukraine, further strengthen its health system, including vaccination services, in this difficult time. The polio epidemic cannot wait and must be addressed quickly. There is no cure for polio, but it can be effectively prevented by vaccination. If your child has missed the polio vaccination, make sure they get it back as soon as possible,” said Murat Sahin, UNICEF Representative in Ukraine.