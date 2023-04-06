14
Moscow used its rotating presidency of the UN Security Council to organize an informal meeting on Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia, defending itself against a charge that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has dismissed as a war crime.
Several countries including the USA, the United Kingdom and Malta have left the courtroom. A coalition of more than 50 nations accused Moscow of disinformation during the meeting, which was streamed with the intervention of the commissioner
