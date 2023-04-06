Home World UN, Russia organizes a meeting on deported children: USA, GB and other countries leave the Chamber
UN, Russia organizes a meeting on deported children: USA, GB and other countries leave the Chamber

UN, Russia organizes a meeting on deported children: USA, GB and other countries leave the Chamber

Moscow used its rotating presidency of the UN Security Council to organize an informal meeting on Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia, defending itself against a charge that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has dismissed as a war crime.
Several countries including the USA, the United Kingdom and Malta have left the courtroom. A coalition of more than 50 nations accused Moscow of disinformation during the meeting, which was streamed with the intervention of the commissioner

