The six-month extension to take advantage of the is law Superbonus 110% for single-family houses and properties, after the definitive approval of decree 11/2023. The owners who had achieved the goal of carrying out 30% of the project work by 30 September last year were interested. With the new deadline set for 30 September next and the announced reopening of bank branches to credit transfer operations, we should therefore move towards the unblocking of the construction sites that have remained at a standstill due to lack of liquidity.