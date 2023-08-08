Home » Under the eyes of passersby, three vandalize the gallery in Piazza Duomo in Milan with the spray
by admin
by mondopalermo.it – ​​17 minutes ago

A group of individuals dressed in black has shaken the heart of Milan by carrying out an act of vandalism on the iconic entrance arch of the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Piazza del Duomo. It all happened under the eyes of the many passers-by and tourists who, on a cool early August evening, filled Piazza Duomo in Milan. It was in fact shortly after 10pm yesterday. The firefighters lit up the gallery with photoelectric lights but the perpetrators escaped without a trace. The images… Look!

