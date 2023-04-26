“Unfortunately, Russia has fallen into the clutches of some assholes”: the case of the phone call between the oligarchs Trotsenko and Matushevsky

A new case of eavesdropping Between oligarchs who criticize the situation in which the Russia. After the scandal caused by the phone call among Russian music producer Iosif Prigozhin and the Azerbaijani billionaire Farhad Akhmedov – denied by those directly involved, but considered authentic by sources of the security services heard by the media – another alleged 40-minute telephone conversation between the Russian billionaire appears Roman Trotsenko and the businessman Nikolai Matushevskyaccording to a recording that appeared on the channel YouTube Of Systeman investigative project by Present Time e Radio Liberty. “Unfortunately the Russiawhich we love so sincerely, has fallen into the clutches of some assholes“, one of the two would have said during the call. Ukrainska Pravda reports that System received the registration link by mail. The interlocutor has not been named, but it could be Matushevsky, System explains. The phone conversation was posted on YouTube on 17 April last.

Trotsenko is the former president of the United Shipbuilding Corporation and former advisor to the president of Rosneft, Igor Sechinand one of the oligarchs relatively close to Vladimir Putin. Matushevskylongtime friend of Trotsenko and founder of the Moscow design company Bottle, publicly sympathizes with the opposition. Contacted by a journalist from System, Trotsenko confirmed that he knows Matushevsky, stressing however that she hasn’t heard from him “probably for a year and a half”. From him, Matushevsky he declared that “this conversation did not take place”, adding: “I think it is a fake or a ridiculous joke of someone who uses AI (artificial intelligence, ed)”.

However, even if there is no confirmation from those directly involved – as indeed happened in the case Prigozhin-Akhmedov – second System several details suggest that the registration be genuine. Matushevsky in fact, he claims to be at Balias confirmed by the photos of his profile Instagram. Secondly, the phone number from which Trotsenko would have called corresponds to his number available to the editors of System. Thirdly, some details from the conversation correspond to the two businessmen: Trotsenko says that in ten years he will be 62 years old and Matushevsky repeatedly talks about the projects of Bottlewhich he owned until 2021.