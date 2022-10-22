LONDRA – Boris Johnson to the rescue. Without even opening his mouth or officially declaring his candidacy, the ex-premier receives the support of three ministers, including the influential head of defense Ben Wallace4 newspapers and a good number of deputies, some “in tears with emotion” according to the Daily Mailintending to vote it in the primaries to decide who will succeed the bankruptcy Liz
See also Russia-Ukraine war, Azovstal is in the hands of Moscow. Kiev identifies one of the commanders of the Bucha massacre