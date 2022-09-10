France, the UK and Germany expressed “serious doubts” about Iran’s commitment to salvage the nuclear deal (JCPOA) signed in 2015. “The Iranian nuclear program continues to escalate far beyond that. which could be plausibly justified for civil reasons “, reads a joint note released by the governments of the three countries.

“In early August, after a year and a half of negotiations, the JCPOA coordinator presented a final package that would allow Iran to fulfill its obligations again and the United States to return to the nuclear deal,” they said. London, Paris and Berlin. The United States pulled out of the deal in 2018, under the administration of the former president Donald Trumpand have re-imposed sanctions on the country. “In this package, additional changes have been made that pushed us to the limits of our flexibility,” they said. “Unfortunately, Iran has decided not to seize this crucial diplomatic opportunity and continues to intensify its nuclear program far beyond what can plausibly be justified on civil grounds.”

Earlier this month, Iran sent its latest response to the text proposed by the European Union to revive the deal, under which Tehran had limited its nuclear program in exchange for easing US economic sanctions. European Union and United Nations. Diplomats said Iran’s response to the EU coordinator was a step backwards, as it sought to link the relaunch of the deal with the closure of the International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) investigation. on the traces of uranium in some undeclared sites in the country. “This latest request raises serious doubts about Iran’s intentions and commitment to a positive outcome of the JCPOA”, the three countries said in the statement. The IAEA Board of Governors will meet on Monday, three months after having already adopted a resolution urging Iran to provide credible responses to the supervisory body.

According to France, the United Kingdom and Germany, “Iran’s position is not in line with its legally binding obligations and undermines the prospects of restoring the agreement”, agreed with Tehran by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council ( USA, France, UK, China and Russia) plus Germany. “Our position remains clear and unchanged. Iran must cooperate fully and immediately with the IAEA,” they added. “Given Iran’s failure to bring the deal to the table, we will discuss with our international partners the best way to manage Iran’s continued nuclear escalation and lack of cooperation with the IAEA,” warn Paris, London and Berlin. .