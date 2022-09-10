Home Sports Formula 1, Leclerc’s Ferrari starts from pole position at Monza
Charles Leclerc, with Ferrari, will start from pole position in the Italian GP at Monza. The Monegasque set the best time in qualifying (1’20’161 ”), ahead of Max Verstappen who set the second time but the Red Bull driver will start further back in the grid for a penalty. Third time for Carlos Sainz with the other Ferrari and fourth for Sergio Perez. The starting grid of the race is affected by the numerous penalties involving nine drivers, including Sainz, the two of Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton.

