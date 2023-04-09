Home World United Kingdom, “green” company founded by King Charles investigated for harmful leaks
World

United Kingdom, “green” company founded by King Charles investigated for harmful leaks

by admin
United Kingdom, “green” company founded by King Charles investigated for harmful leaks

A company that produces green energy and zero-impact fertilizers in England owned by the Duchy of Cornwall, which is headed by the Prince of Wales, was investigated in the recent past by the British security and safety agency health for a series of leaks of toxic substances and greenhouse gases dating back to 2020, when the ownership of JV Energen in the south-west county of Dorset, was of the then heir to the throne, the present re Carlo III. The writes it Guardianche cita lo Health and Safety Executive (Hse).

The challenges of King Charles III between environmental activism and continuity with his mother

by Francesco De Leo

The leaks of methane and carbon dioxide, both greenhouse gases, the latter also flammable, and also toxic hydrogen sulfide (H2S), equal to an estimated thousand tons, were due to a leak in a tank and are described by the environment (Environmental Agency) as “significant”, also because they lasted 38 days. In a note, the Duchy of Cornwall, majority owner of JV Energen and now owned by Prince William, said that “the negative impact associated with the loss, while regrettable, is practically non-existent when compared to the positive impact of the supply of renewable energy”. The investigation, writes the Guardian, concluded last August with a series of security recommendations, which the Duchy of Cornwall has implemented. But the company in question is still monitored, also because it receives over 4 million pounds of public subsidies a year.

Sunak boycotts the climate summit: so Carlo organizes one in London

See also  The Pope thanks everyone for your care and let us pray for the sick-Vatican News

The JV Energen plant at Rainbarrow Farm, near Dorchester, was opened in 2012 to much fanfare by Carlo as a giant leap in green energy production. Experiment resulting from a “pact” between the Duchy and the farmers. It transforms part of the crops into energy in the form of gas and electricity and also supplies ecological fertilizers for the fields and carbon dioxide for beverage factories.

Brexit, the sensational move of King Charles: he wanted to meet the EU leader Ursula von der Leyen

by our correspondent Antonello Guerrera

You may also like

A girl spent 2 days in a car...

Al Din’s beaten wife | Entertainment

Do e-cigarettes make you quit smoking? Science answers...

LIBRA: HOROSCOPE FROM 10 TO 16 APRIL 2023

What is a microsleep | Magazine

Horoscope of the week, new perspectives (and loves)...

Gober and Anderson feud | Sport

Nikola Jokić without a triple-double average in the...

Circolo Velico Sferracavallo, concluded the II national regatta...

Diletta Leotta reveals the sex of the unborn...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy