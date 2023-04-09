A company that produces green energy and zero-impact fertilizers in England owned by the Duchy of Cornwall, which is headed by the Prince of Wales, was investigated in the recent past by the British security and safety agency health for a series of leaks of toxic substances and greenhouse gases dating back to 2020, when the ownership of JV Energen in the south-west county of Dorset, was of the then heir to the throne, the present re Carlo III. The writes it Guardianche cita lo Health and Safety Executive (Hse).

The leaks of methane and carbon dioxide, both greenhouse gases, the latter also flammable, and also toxic hydrogen sulfide (H2S), equal to an estimated thousand tons, were due to a leak in a tank and are described by the environment (Environmental Agency) as “significant”, also because they lasted 38 days. In a note, the Duchy of Cornwall, majority owner of JV Energen and now owned by Prince William, said that “the negative impact associated with the loss, while regrettable, is practically non-existent when compared to the positive impact of the supply of renewable energy”. The investigation, writes the Guardian, concluded last August with a series of security recommendations, which the Duchy of Cornwall has implemented. But the company in question is still monitored, also because it receives over 4 million pounds of public subsidies a year.

The JV Energen plant at Rainbarrow Farm, near Dorchester, was opened in 2012 to much fanfare by Carlo as a giant leap in green energy production. Experiment resulting from a “pact” between the Duchy and the farmers. It transforms part of the crops into energy in the form of gas and electricity and also supplies ecological fertilizers for the fields and carbon dioxide for beverage factories.