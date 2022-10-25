The first British Prime Minister of Asian origin swears allegiance to his homeland and to the crown in front of a sovereign who has ascended the throne a little over a month ago. A twofold first time, however Rishi Sunake for king Carlo IIIwhich photographs a historic moment for the United Kingdom: “It’s the British Barack Obama” say the faithful at the London Hindu temple usually frequented by the new head of government, the son of Indian immigrants who arrived in England from Africa.