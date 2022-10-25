Home World United Kingdom, Sunak receives the investiture from King Charles III: now he is the new premier
World

United Kingdom, Sunak receives the investiture from King Charles III: now he is the new premier

by admin
United Kingdom, Sunak receives the investiture from King Charles III: now he is the new premier

The first British Prime Minister of Asian origin swears allegiance to his homeland and to the crown in front of a sovereign who has ascended the throne a little over a month ago. A twofold first time, however Rishi Sunake for king Carlo IIIwhich photographs a historic moment for the United Kingdom: “It’s the British Barack Obama” say the faithful at the London Hindu temple usually frequented by the new head of government, the son of Indian immigrants who arrived in England from Africa.

See also  March 15, 1985, the day of the first Internet domination: it is the date that changed the world

You may also like

China, the flight of the rich who fear...

Pope Luciani – From slingshot shooter to Peter’s...

Ukraine, German president Steinmeier surprise in Kiev. Von...

vivo Imaging Strategy Conference: Join Hands with Photographer...

The murder mystery of Arshad Sharif, the Pakistani...

Iran, 248 dead and over 12 thousand arrests...

Strive to Create a Brighter Tomorrow——The International Community...

About 2,000 tourists quarantined on board after the...

Berlin, price cap decision at the next Energy...

NINE WEST Jiuxi丨Double 11 stocking season, don’t miss...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy