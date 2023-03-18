Home World United Kingdom, the protest over wages puts trains and planes at risk: at Easter, security personnel at Heathrow airport are stopped for 10 days
World

United Kingdom, the protest over wages puts trains and planes at risk: at Easter, security personnel at Heathrow airport are stopped for 10 days

by admin
United Kingdom, the protest over wages puts trains and planes at risk: at Easter, security personnel at Heathrow airport are stopped for 10 days

LONDON. Workers at 14 UK train operators are on strike again to demand higher wages as the cost of living rises. It is estimated that only 40-50% of trains will operate in the UK today, resulting in disruption for millions of passengers. The union action follows recent protests by teachers, medical specialists and civil servants demanding wage increases to deal with rising inflation, which stands at 10.1%. The rail and sea transport union (RMT), which called the strike, estimates that more than 20,000 workers will join. The union called another mobilization on March 30 and April 1. These strikes add to many others that the sector has staged in recent months. The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union, which represents workers at the British Passport Office, called a strike on Friday on April 3 to demand better pay.

La protesta a Heathrow
The union of security personnel at terminal number five of London’s Heathrow airport, that of British Airways, has called a 10-day strike – starting from March 31 next – in the context of the ongoing wage dispute.

The Unite union, reports the Bbc, said more than 1,400 of its members employed at Heathrow will go on strike until 9 April, which is Easter Sunday. The strike, the union specified, will affect both the security personnel at Terminal 5 and the personnel who check the goods arriving at the airport. Heathrow Airport Holdings announced in a statement that contingency plans are in place to keep the airport operational: passengers can rest assured that the airport will be “open and operational despite unnecessary threats from Unite to strike,” reads the statement. Note. The company also said it had proposed “a 10% wage increase in line with inflation,” but the union says the offer doesn’t compensate for years of wage freezes and cuts.

See also  24 Colleges & Unis Worldwide That Support Ukrainian Students

Half the trains won’t run

You may also like

The usual Carlos Augusto takes back Ciofani: Monza-Cremonese...

Putin on surprise visit to Crimea: Russian president...

Joshua Radin will go through Barcelona to present...

Archbishop Gallagher visits Albania – Vatican News

What the Saudi-Iran deal means for Palestine, Israel,...

Travis Birds and Depedro combine their styles in...

Deadly fungal disease spreads across Africa | Info

Pope: Confession is not a human court, but...

Donald Trump: “They will arrest me on Tuesday”....

so we will relaunch Forza Italia in Sicily,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy