The Time Magazine made a list in which it evaluated which would be the best cities in the world among which are seven Latin American cities. To make the list, different factors were evaluated, among which is the international recognition of these dependencies.

As determined by the magazine’s analysts, Medellín was listed as one of the best cities in the world in 2023This is due to the fact that some of its main virtues are related to the cultural offer that the city offers.

With the extensive street art on offer, the time of the violence that plagued Medellín for several years is set aside, for which reason analysts affirm that it became one of the most innovative places in Latin America.

The part of the city that draws the attention of analysts par excellence is Commune 13for which they ensure that the transformation of the city is evident, in addition to being one of the favorite meeting points for tourists who understand the reality of the territory through the cultural samples that are presented there.

In the same way, the magazine highlighted the hospitality of the locals that makes the tour of the city more enjoyable, in addition, the levels of security that have been on the rise in recent years were determined, which makes it a safe place for tourists. foreigners visiting the city of eternal spring.

Other Latin American cities that are in the ranking are seven, among which are two Mexican cities such as Guadalajara and Mexico City. There is also Ollantaytambo, in Peru and Chile with the Torres del Paine National Park, Brazil with the Pantanal; Honduras with Roatán and in Puerto Rico, Río Grande.