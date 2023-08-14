United Kingdom, the Sunak government against unisex toilets. Transgender rights groups rise up

LONDON – The government of Rishi Sunak goes to the attack of the unisex bathrooms, and inaugurates another “Culture War”. That is, the “culture wars” to preserve conventional values ​​and traditions against the more progressive demands of society, disparagingly called “woke”.

In this case, the Tories have officially lashed out against the “single-sex toilets”, increasingly frequent in London after being invoked by the transgender community, and have launched an initiative to protect gender-separated toilets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

