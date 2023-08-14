United Kingdom, the Sunak government against unisex toilets. Transgender rights groups rise up

0
LONDON – The government of Rishi Sunak goes to the attack of the unisex bathrooms, and inaugurates another “Culture War”. That is, the “culture wars” to preserve conventional values and traditions against the more progressive demands of society, disparagingly called “woke”.
In this case, the Tories have officially lashed out against the “single-sex toilets”, increasingly frequent in London after being invoked by the transgender community, and have launched an initiative to protect gender-separated toilets.
