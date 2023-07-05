United States Launches Visa Waiver Program, Latin America Left Out

Title: United States Launches Visa Waiver Program for Select Countries, Including Only One Latino Nation

Subtitle: Program eliminates the need for visas for trips of less than 90 days

Undoubtedly, one of the most challenging documents to obtain is a Visa, especially due to the lengthy waiting times that can last for years. However, the United States has recently introduced a program aimed at citizens from specific countries, with only one Latin American nation being included.

Known as the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), its primary objective is to eliminate the requirement of a Visa for citizens who meet certain criteria for trips lasting less than 90 days. In order to qualify, individuals must possess a valid passport and complete the necessary form through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

Applicants interested in joining the program will need to pay a $4 processing fee for their application. If approved, they will then be required to pay an additional $17. The final decision will be determined after the completion of the application process.

If approved, citizens will be granted a two-year period to utilize this program for their travels, subject to strict regulations and conditions.

Concerning the eligible countries under the Visa Waiver Program, citizens from the following nations are able to apply: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

As of now, Chile remains the only Latin American country included on the list.

In terms of financial costs, the current price range for obtaining tourist and business visas (B1, B2, BCC), as well as student and exchange visas, falls between $160 and $185. This indicates that for the Colombian public, the approximate cost could amount to 861,000 Colombian pesos.

This new Visa Waiver Program offers an alternative and more accessible path for travelers to the United States, benefiting select countries and allowing for easier entry and shorter waiting times. It is hoped that in the future, more Latin American nations will be included in these initiatives, promoting improved travel opportunities and cultural exchanges between the United States and the region.

With reduced visa processing times and costs, individuals can now embark on their American journeys with greater ease, fostering increased tourism and stronger international relations.

