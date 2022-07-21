Home World United States, President Joe Biden is positive for Covid
Joe Biden, tested positive for Covid-19. The White House affirms it. The president is fully vaccinated – with four doses – and has “very mild symptoms”. The president «has started taking Paxlovid. Following the guidelines of the CDC, he will be in solitary confinement in the White House and will continue to carry out his duties, ”adds the White House.

He has been in telephone contact with White House staff members this morning and will attend his scheduled meetings via telephone and Zoom. The White House specifies that it will provide a daily update on the president’s health status.

Wife Jill Biden tested negative for Covid this morning and will stick to her work schedule. CNN reports it. The First Lady is in Michigan right now.

