United States, shots on the promenade of Hollywood beach, in Florida: among the 9 injured, 3 children are also affected

You shoot him have been exploded along a catwalk on the waterfront of Hollywoodin Florida, forcing those present to frantically run for cover. The shooting occurred in the late afternoon of 29 maggioin an extremely busy area for the Memorial Day: as reported by Yanet Obarrio Sanchezspokesman for the Memorial Healthcare System, nine people were injured, including 3 children (including one just one year old), who were transported to a children’s hospital. Only one person was operated on, while all the others are in stable condition. According to the first reconstructions of the police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschiat the origin of the clash there would be a brawl between two rival groups: for now only one person has been arrested, while the other perpetrators are still being identified.

