United States, sit-in before the Supreme Court in defense of the abortion pill

Protests in defense of the abortion pill before the Supreme Court in Washington: yesterday and until Wednesday, Judge Samuel Alito froze the ban on the sale of the drug mifepristone, rejecting, but only temporarily, the decision of a Texas judge to I ban the pill, used in twenty years by millions of women.

In the statement, the conservative judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, appointed by Donald Trump, questioned the safety of the pill. The White House has announced the appeal, but now time is running out. The countdown has begun. In these hours, women in defense of abortion are gathering in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. They come from Maryland, from nearby Virginia. They are of all ages, at least three generations of women, from all walks of life. A sit-in, the first, is expected in the afternoon.

Other rallies are scheduled in the coming days. “The judges – explains Carlotta Swanson, 30, a lawyer from Arlington – are not doctors and cannot decide about our bodies”.

“This country – comments Glenda Tulson, a retired teacher from Maryland – is becoming a Taliban state in which women are an object. We will not step back on the pill. This battle will have to lead to the recognition of our rights again”.

“If the generations change – adds Lydia, an African-American girl who does not want to add the surname – and the problems for women are always the same, well, then I remain a feminist”.

Near the protective gate leading to the Court there are already dozens of participants. They distribute flyers but also bottles of water, given that it is almost thirty degrees in Washington. The police check remotely. In the next few days the protest participants are expected to increase. The stop decided by the Supreme Court will expire on Wednesday, and no one knows what will happen next.