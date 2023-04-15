Bagnaia wins ahead of Rins and Martin-breaking latest news

Of Paul Lorenzi

On the circuit of the Americas, Pecco also dominated the Sprint Race after taking pole. Sixth Bezzecchi

Pecco Bagnaia won the sprint race in Austin, a solo escape built on the pole obtained a few hours earlier and which will also apply to the real GP on Sunday 16 April. In the shortened one of Saturday Pecco was perfect: he led with authority letting Rins vent. The only positive note of a Honda without certainties, the Spaniard of the Lcr team runs like a marvel in Austin. Third Jorge Martin who resisted the assaults of Aleix Espargar. Sixth Bezzecchi.

Quartararo crashed six laps from the end, a pity because the Diablo had run a good qualifying session (7) considering the level of Yamaha. A bitter sprint also for Michele Pirro, the Ducati test rider who replaces the injured Bastianini who crashed at turn 1. Alex Marquez also went out shortly after.